Alabama: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Form 1099-K with the state of Alabama. The state does not require any other direct filing of information returns.

Alaska: The state of Alaska does not require direct filing of information returns.

Arizona: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Arizona website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Arizona state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-G, 1099-K, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Arkansas: Details on requirements are forthcoming. Please check back before the end of tax year 2025.

California: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Forms 1098, 1098-E, 1098-T, 1099-A, 1099-C, 1099-LTC, 1099-Q, 1099-S, 3921, 3922, 5498-ESA, and W-2G with the state of California.

Colorado: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Colorado website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Colorado state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-G, 1099-K, 1099-R, and W-2G. Get more information on Colorado requirements.

Connecticut: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing forms with the state of Connecticut for recipients of the 1099-K without state taxes withheld and recipients of the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, and 1099-R with state taxes withheld. In the latter case, businesses must file the CT-1096 with the state of Connecticut on their own.

Delaware: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC with the state of Delaware. Avalara also supports e-filing Form 1099-R with Delaware state tax withheld (in which case the business must file a WTH-REC (W-3) via paper or the Delaware Tax Portal).

District of Columbia: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-MISC, 1099-OID, 1099-R, and 1099-K with the District of Columbia. (Form 1099-K must be submitted for recipients with at least $600 in Box 1a.)

Florida: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Form 1099-K with the state of Florida. Form 1099-K is required for Florida recipients. The state does not require any other direct filing of information returns.

Georgia: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing forms with the state of Georgia for recipients with Georgia state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC plus all recipients of form F099-K.

Hawaii: Details on requirements are forthcoming. Please check back before the end of tax year 2025.

Idaho: Details on requirements are forthcoming. Please check back before the end of tax year 2025.

Illinois: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Forms 1099-K and W-2G with the state of Illinois. (Helpful tip: Form 1099-K must be submitted for recipients with at least $600 in Box 1a. The state does not require any other direct filing of information returns.)

Indiana: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Indiana website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Indiana state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Iowa: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Iowa website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Iowa state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-G, 1099-K, 1099-OID, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Kansas: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-R, and W-2G with the state of Kansas. (Helpful tip: Kansas does not currently accept e-corrections.)

Kentucky: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Kentucky website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Kentucky state withholding on Forms 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, 1099-OID, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Louisiana: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Louisiana website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Louisiana state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-OID, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Maine: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Maine website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Maine state withholding on Forms 1099-DIV, 1099-B, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-MISC, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Maryland: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Maryland website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Maryland state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC. (Helpful tip: Including Maryland’s Central Registration Number (CRN) in the Payer State ID box will expedite processing.)

Massachusetts: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-R, and 1099-S with the state of Massachusetts, as well as form 1099-K if Box 1a is greater than or equal to $600. (Helpful tip: If you choose to upload the form yourself, in line 1 of your Massachusetts form, change the 9-digit number beginning with 454 to your Payer’s EIN before submitting.)

Michigan: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, and 1099-R with the state of Michigan, as well as for recipients with Michigan state withholding on Forms 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-OID, and W-2G.

Minnesota: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Minnesota website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Minnesota state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-OID, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Mississippi: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Mississippi website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Mississippi state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-MISC, 1099-OID, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Missouri: Details on requirements are forthcoming. Please check back before the end of tax year 2025.

Montana: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Montana website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Montana state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-A, 1099-B, 1099-C, 1099-CAP, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-G, 1099-K, 1099-LTC, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-Q, and 1099-SA.

Nebraska: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Nebraska website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Nebraska state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-R and W-2G.

Nevada: The state of Nevada does not require direct filing of information returns.

New Hampshire: The state of New Hampshire does not require direct filing of information returns.

New Jersey: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing forms with the state of New Jersey for recipients with New Jersey state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, and 1099-R. Avalara also supports e-filing ACA Forms 1095-B and 1095-C with the state of New Jersey.

New Mexico: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of New Mexico website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with New Mexico state withholding on Forms 1099-R and W-2G. (Helpful tip: Although New Mexico participates in the IRS Combined Federal/State Filing Program (CF/SF), the state requires notification that the payer is filing information returns through the program. Businesses may submit a letter of intent to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, Personal Income Tax Unit, P.O. Box 25122, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504-5122.)

New York: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares Form 1099-K for businesses to manually upload to the state of New York website. The state does not require any other direct filing of information returns.

North Carolina: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Forms 1099-K and 1099-R with the state of North Carolina, as well as for recipients with North Carolina state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-MISC, 1099-OID, and W-2G.

North Dakota: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of North Dakota website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with North Dakota state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-G, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Ohio: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares Form 1099-R for businesses to manually upload to the state of Ohio website. Recipients with Ohio state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC must mail in paper forms.

Oklahoma: The state of Oklahoma does not require direct filing of information returns.

Oregon: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-G, 1099-K, 1099-R, W-2G, and W-2 with the state of Oregon. (Helpful tip: Ensure you’ve entered the payer’s Oregon BIN in the State Payer ID box of your recipients’ 1099s. For W-2s, enter Transit tax withheld in box 14. Example: “ORSTT W/H - $15.00”). Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares Form W-2 for businesses to manually upload to the state of Oregon website.

Pennsylvania: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, and 1099-R with the state of Pennsylvania. (Helpful tip: If you have a Pennsylvania tax account ID, you must enter it in the state withholding section of your forms, even if you did not have withholding. If you do not have a Pennsylvania Payer ID, leave that field blank. Do not enter your EIN. If you have Pennsylvania withholding for recipients, you must file a PA REV-1667 form, either electronically, if you e-filed with Avalara or if you sent paper forms to Pennsylvania.)

Rhode Island: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Rhode Island website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Rhode Island state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-K, and 1099-R. (Helpful tip: Rhode Island only accepts paper forms.)

South Carolina: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of South Carolina website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with South Carolina state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-K, and 1099-R. (Helpful tip: South Carolina only accepts submissions via CD-ROM.)

South Dakota: The state of South Dakota does not require direct filing of information returns.

Tennessee: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Form 1099-K with the state of Tennessee. The state does not require any other direct filing of information returns.

Texas: The state of Texas does not require direct filing of information returns.

Utah: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of Utah website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with Utah state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, and 1099-R.

Vermont: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Form 1099-K (if there’s more than $600 in Box 1a) with the state of Vermont, as well as for recipients with Vermont state withholding on Forms 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-G, 1099-INT, 1099-MISC, 1099-NEC, 1099-OID, 1099-PATR, and 1099-R.

Virginia: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing Form 1099-K (if there’s more than $600 in Box 1a) with the state of Virginia, as well as for recipients with Virginia state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, and 1099-R.

Washington: The state of Washington does not require direct filing of information returns.

West Virginia: Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares forms for businesses to manually upload to the state of West Virginia website. Avalara provides this service for recipients with West Virginia state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-R, and W-2G.

Wisconsin: Avalara 1099 & W-9 supports e-filing forms with the state of Wisconsin for recipients with Wisconsin state withholding on Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-MISC, 1099-R, and W-2G. Instead of e-filing, Avalara 1099 & W-9 prepares W-2 files for businesses to manually upload to the state of Wisconsin website.

Wyoming: The state of Wyoming does not require direct filing of information returns.