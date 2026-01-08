How to TIN match with the IRS

Yes. Using nicknames or including middle names or initials can cause a TIN match to fail because the IRS system requires an exact match between the legal name and the TIN in its records. For example, submitting “Bob Smith” instead of “Robert Smith,” or adding a middle initial like “Robert J. Smith,” when the IRS has the name on file as simply “Robert Smith,” can result in a mismatch. Even small deviations from the official name format can trigger a failed match and potentially lead to backup withholding or IRS penalties.