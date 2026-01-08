How to TIN match with the IRS

Let Avalara 1099 & W-9 validate your vendors’ taxpayer identification numbers (TINs) both early and late in the process
TIN match when you collect W-9s. Validating TINs at the time of vendor onboarding helps ensure name/TIN combinations match IRS records long before you start issuing payments. This helps prevent errors from compounding throughout the year and reduces the risk of needing to perform backup withholding down the line.
TIN match when you report to the IRS. Even if a vendor was validated earlier in the year, circumstances change. Performing a final round of TIN matching right before you file 1099s helps catch updates or inconsistencies that may have slipped through, helping to ensure your filings are accurate and reducing the likelihood of IRS penalties.
Put the onus on your vendors to get their information correct
When you use Avalara 1099 & W-9 to electronically collect W-9s, the system will catch mistaken TINs in real time. This automated workflow cuts down on errors that might lead to rejected 1099s and B notices. It’s so much better to flag and correct these errors immediately at the point of entry, rather than discover them in the middle of the January filing rush.
Stop going back and forth with your vendors
Real-time validation saves time, reduces back-and-forth with vendors, improves data accuracy, and helps year-end filings go smoothly. It’s a proactive way to avoid unwelcome surprises during tax season.
Validate your vendors’ postal addresses too
Accurate information reflects well on your business. A 1099 mailed to the wrong address creates confusion and undermines your vendor relationships. Validating addresses promotes smooth, reliable communication.
Benefits
Proactive TIN matching with Avalara 1099 & W-9 is a cost-effective, low-effort step that pays off with better compliance
Fewer IRS penalties
Reduce the risk of penalties, B notices, and backup withholding requirements, which can be costly and disruptive to your operations.
Smoother year-end filing
Avoid last-minute data cleanup and form corrections in January for a faster, less stressful, and more accurate 1099 filing process.
Stronger vendor data integrity
Maintain clean, reliable vendor records. Requiring vendors to provide accurate tax information upfront reduces errors across payment systems and reinforces accountability.
“Avalara 1099 & W-9 is very easy to use and the price is reasonable. The TIN match process is particularly helpful in avoiding IRS fees. It has made the whole process a lot simpler and less stressful. I have recommended the product to many of my coworkers who need to file these forms every year.”
Ariane Spicer
Director of Finance, The Gant
“I recommended Avalara to a fellow bookkeeper and he thanked me later. Previously, I bought software and paper forms. I decided to make the switch to Avalara 1099 & W-9 this year and it was a game changer. TIN checks, option to email, mail on my own or have Avalara do the mailing — these made all difference. This was the least stressful 1099 season ever!”
No. TIN matching is only available for U.S. persons who submit a Form W-9 and cannot be used with Form W-8, which is for non-U.S. individuals or entities. The IRS TIN Matching Program verifies U.S. Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs) and legal names but does not support foreign TINs provided on W-8 forms.
No. The IRS only allows TIN matching for specific 1099 form types, including 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-B, 1099-DIV, 1099-INT, 1099-K, 1099-OID, and 1099-PATR.
No. The IRS does not allow anyone to uncover or retrieve another person’s SSN through TIN matching. The service only verifies whether the name and TIN combination you provide is valid, returning a simple pass or fail result.
Yes. Using nicknames or including middle names or initials can cause a TIN match to fail because the IRS system requires an exact match between the legal name and the TIN in its records. For example, submitting “Bob Smith” instead of “Robert Smith,” or adding a middle initial like “Robert J. Smith,” when the IRS has the name on file as simply “Robert Smith,” can result in a mismatch. Even small deviations from the official name format can trigger a failed match and potentially lead to backup withholding or IRS penalties.
