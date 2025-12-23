Try it now
1099 & W-9

Businesses of all sizes trust Avalara 1099 & W-9

Avalara 1099 & W-9 simplifies compliance, saves time, and reduces stress with an easy-to-use, secure, and reliable e-filing and e-delivery solution.
“Avalara 1099 & W-9 helps Bookkeeper360 file our customers’ 1099s on time and with ease. We couldn’t get through tax season without it!”

  • —Nick Pasquarosa
  • CEO, Bookkeeper360

“My team loves Avalara 1099 & W-9. Filing 1099s is so much easier than in the past. It handles so many of the details and follow-up for us.”

  • —Pam Daily
  • Owner, Daily Bookkeeping

“Avalara 1099 & W-9 has been extremely simple to use and has greatly improved the efficiency of my year-end reporting. Being able to upload the information, combined with the option of emailing or physically mailing the 1099s to my independent contractors, as well as any associated state reporting, makes this dreaded year-end task a breeze! I also appreciate the ease of correcting a 1099 and being able to reissue with the touch of a button. I would highly recommend Avalara 1099 & W-9 to everyone.”

  • —Jen Kistler
  • Owner, Magical Moments Vacations

“I loved how easy it was to do our filing that I recommended you guys to my colleague last year.”

  • —Evelyn Bufalini
  • Accounts Payable Manager, World Insurance Associates

“This was my first year using Avalara 1099 & W-9. I have a small accounting firm and prepare 1099s for roughly 50 clients. I am very pleased that we chose Avalara. I was able to import my payers via a CSV file and even my recipients. I found the e-file procedure to be very convenient. We printed our own recipient copies in most cases, and I had no issues with that either. I even feel the product pricing is fair. Now that all our information is in the system, next year should be a breeze!”

  • —Kyle Odom
  • Owner, Odom Tax and Accounting 

“Submit it and forget it! Thank you for making this process so easy for us by allowing the recipients to download AND providing the capabilities to send via U.S. mail.”

  • —Tracey Levy
  • Partner, LevCo Technologies

“The process was easy to use. I also appreciated that the system alerted me that one of the states required a copy of a 1099 and filed it for me. I am looking forward to using your services again next year.”

  • —Sandy Savage
  • Accountant, Pipeline Realty 

“Avalara 1099 & W-9 is my go-to tool for improving our clients’ compliance with 1099 regulations. It’s also budget-friendly, making it accessible for businesses of varying sizes. Lastly, I love that Avalara allows for easy submissions of corrections, which minimizes stress during the busy year-end close. It’s an invaluable tool in my tech stack.”

  • —Barbara Harley
  • Owner, Elmwood Bookkeepers

“I have already recommended this service to three of my friends who run offices. It was so easy! I spent longer being anxious about it than it took to get all my 1099s done.”

  • —Meridith Colvin
  • Accounting Manager, Miura Golf

“Avalara 1099 & W-9 is much easier and more affordable than any of the competitors.”

  • —Carl Indest
  • Accounting Manager, Herman, Katz, Gisleson & Cain

“This was my first time preparing 1099s and Avalara made it painless. This year I will be using Avalara for W-9s too!”

  • —Christopher Eaker
  • Owner, Yellow Jacket Bookkeeping

“Avalara 1099 & W-9 is very easy to use and the price is reasonable. The TIN match process is particularly helpful in avoiding IRS fees. It has made the whole process a lot simpler and less stressful. I have recommended the product to many of my coworkers who need to file these forms every year.”

  • —Ariane Spicer
  • Director of Finance, The Gant

“Avalara came highly recommended by peers in the field and after using another product for 1099 processing last year, I knew I had to find a new solution moving forward. Avalara 1099 & W-9 was easy to use. I had almost everything prepped and uploaded well before the deadline, which was a huge relief. I had to issue a few corrections but doing that was simple and straightforward. I HIGHLY recommend!”

  • —Elizabeth Dall
  • Owner, Lake Champlain Bookkeeping

“Avalara 1099 & W-9 made generating 1099-NEC forms one of the easier tasks I completed during tax season! The process was intuitive and easy to understand. Avalara took care of everything to help me keep my 1099-NEC client in compliance.”

  • —Nancy Sporbert
  • Owner, N Sporbert Tax Service

“This was my first year using Avalara 1099 & W-9 and it was super user-friendly with barely any learning curve.”

  • —Alexa Burkley
  • Owner, Burkley Bookkeeping Solutions

“Submitting paperwork like this always stresses me out. Avalara 1099 & W-9 made it simple and easy. I’m confident in the process and it eased my stress.”

  • —Erin Hostetler
  • Business Owner, Faithful Marketing & Events

Live Q&A with 1099 experts

Got questions about the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, or 1042-S? Tune into our twice-weekly January webinar and get the answers you need — straight from 1099 and accounts payable professionals.
