“Avalara 1099 & W-9 has been extremely simple to use and has greatly improved the efficiency of my year-end reporting. Being able to upload the information, combined with the option of emailing or physically mailing the 1099s to my independent contractors, as well as any associated state reporting, makes this dreaded year-end task a breeze! I also appreciate the ease of correcting a 1099 and being able to reissue with the touch of a button. I would highly recommend Avalara 1099 & W-9 to everyone.”
- —Jen Kistler
- Owner, Magical Moments Vacations