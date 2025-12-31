As IRS rules evolve, accountants and bookkeepers face growing pressure to help clients stay compliant. Avalara 1099 & W‑9 is built for that need.
Trusted by some of the largest 1099 compliance practices in the U.S.
How it works
Manage 1099 and W-9 compliance for many clients at once
Create just one account with Avalara 1099 & W-9 for all of your clients.
Manage each of your clients’ IRS forms in a central location where it’s easy to toggle from one view to another or all in one view for simplicity.
Finally, deliver copies of each of your clients’ filings directly from the application.
Easy administration
Avalara 1099 & W‑9 lets administrators control which teams can view certain clients, keeping workspaces clean and organized. This matters for accounting practices that need multiple teams to manage different client portfolios. In some cases, client contracts prevent sharing information between partners in the same firm.
Strict security protocols
Accounting firms must handle sensitive client data, like Social Security numbers, when filing 1099s. This responsibility creates security risks — even small tasks like collecting and filing forms can lead to exposure. Automating the process with a secure e-filing solution is a safer option. Avalara 1099 & W‑9 has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, helping reduce errors and protect your vendor data.
Powerful accounting system integrations
Accounting practices can connect popular accounts payable systems — like QuickBooks Online, Xero, and Bill.com — to Avalara 1099 & W‑9 to work more efficiently, reduce errors, and keep client data secure and off local devices.
WEBINAR
Staying ahead of 1099 and W-9 compliance in changing times
With the IRS increasing enforcement and sweeping changes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) poised to alter filing requirements, firms need a year-round compliance strategy.