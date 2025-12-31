Try it now
1099 & W-9

IRS 1099 and W-9 compliance for accounting firms

As IRS rules evolve, accountants and bookkeepers face growing pressure to help clients stay compliant. Avalara 1099 & W‑9 is built for that need.
Trusted by some of the largest 1099 compliance practices in the U.S.
How it works

Manage 1099 and W-9 compliance for many clients at once

  • Create just one account with Avalara 1099 & W-9 for all of your clients. 
  • Manage each of your clients’ IRS forms in a central location where it’s easy to toggle from one view to another or all in one view for simplicity. 
  • Finally, deliver copies of each of your clients’ filings directly from the application.
Easy administration

Avalara 1099 & W‑9 lets administrators control which teams can view certain clients, keeping workspaces clean and organized. This matters for accounting practices that need multiple teams to manage different client portfolios. In some cases, client contracts prevent sharing information between partners in the same firm.

Strict security protocols

Accounting firms must handle sensitive client data, like Social Security numbers, when filing 1099s. This responsibility creates security risks — even small tasks like collecting and filing forms can lead to exposure. Automating the process with a secure e-filing solution is a safer option. Avalara 1099 & W‑9 has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, helping reduce errors and protect your vendor data.
Powerful accounting system integrations

Accounting practices can connect popular accounts payable systems — like QuickBooks Online, Xero, and Bill.com — to Avalara 1099 & W‑9 to work more efficiently, reduce errors, and keep client data secure and off local devices.

WEBINAR

Staying ahead of 1099 and W-9 compliance in changing times

With the IRS increasing enforcement and sweeping changes from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) poised to alter filing requirements, firms need a year-round compliance strategy.
Benefits

From chaos to compliance: Scale your 1099 and W-9 workflow

Support for many form types

Beyond 1099-NEC and 1099-MISC, the platform supports over 20 types of IRS information returns, including W‑2, 1095, and 1042‑S. This helps firms offer broader compliance services to more clients.
Scalable workflow

Whether filing a single form for a small client or managing thousands of forms across multiple teams, Avalara 1099 & W‑9 scales with your practice to support growing demands and complex filing needs.
Flexible use cases

Avalara offers tools for making corrections electronically and supports optional postal delivery for recipients who don’t opt for e-delivery — helping firms cover every client need efficiently.
Get started with Avalara 1099 & W-9

Customer stories

See what our accounting partners have to say

“Today, thanks to the power of automation, Armanino needs just a core team of six staffers to handle tens of thousands of 1099s for clients — 76,000+ forms for more than 4,000 clients in 2025 alone.”

  • Armanino
“RubinBrown has used the Avalara 1099 system for three filing seasons now, and it has dramatically impacted the team’s service capabilities and efficiency.”

  • RubinBrown
Live Q&A with 1099 experts

Got questions about the 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, or 1042-S? Tune into our January webinars to get the answers you need — straight from 1099 and accounts payable professionals.
