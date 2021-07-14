More than 20 states aim to make marketplace facilitators collect sales tax for sellers in 2019

Last updated 6.24.2019



The number of states looking to hold marketplace facilitators responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax on behalf of all marketplace sellers is steadily increasing. More than 20 states currently have marketplace facilitator measures under consideration, including the four most populous states in the country: California, Florida, New York, and Texas.



If you’re a marketplace facilitator or seller, and if any of these proposed changes become law, your collection and/or reporting requirements will likely be affected.

Marketplace facilitator sales tax proposals have been introduced in the following states, listed with the proposed effective date. If an economic nexus component is included, the collection requirement includes an exception for small facilitators/sellers. If there’s no economic nexus component, the collection requirement would apply to all marketplace facilitators making sales in the state. Click on the links for more details.

The above list is subject to change and will likely increase (or decrease) before the year is out.

Meanwhile, more than 10 states have already imposed a sales tax collection obligation on marketplace facilitators. These are (listed with effective dates):

The exact requirements for marketplace facilitators and their third-party sellers differ from state to state. For example, some states require marketplace sellers to report their marketplace sales and take a deduction for them if the facilitator is responsible for collecting sales tax; others don’t. However, all states require sellers to register with the tax department and collect and remit tax on sales made through other channels, such as their own ecommerce store or a non-collecting marketplace.

