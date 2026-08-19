How to manage payee data

Manually entering pay data isn't always the best use of time, especially during filing season. Avalara seconds1099 and W9 allows you to easily reuse last year's data, connect APIs, use a pre-built connector, or upload pay details in bulk. To upload a CSV file, just open a payer, click upload from CSV, and select your form type.Paste your pay data into the provided template. Save and upload the file.You'll see immediate confirmation and your All Payers dashboard will automatically reflect the results. Need to update your data? No problem. Just open your payer again, click bulk update, and re-upload your data as often as you need. That flexibility can make all the difference, especially as IRS secondsdeadlines approach.



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