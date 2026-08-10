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VAT
VAT

VAT returns requirements around the world

Navigating Value Added Tax (VAT) compliance can be complex, especially for businesses operating across borders. Our comprehensive country guides make it easy to find detailed information on VAT return requirements for specific countries. Whether you’re looking to understand local VAT rules, filing deadlines, documentation needs, or digital VAT return processes, these guides are your trusted resource for up-to-date and practical advice.


Managing VAT obligations across multiple countries is easier with Avalara’s cloud-based compliance solutions. Enjoy reliable VAT calculations, efficient e-invoicing, and smooth international VAT return filing—all designed to reduce compliance risk. Avalara empowers businesses of all sizes to simplify and automate global tax processes, whether you deal in goods or digital offerings.

Egypt
Israel
Morocco
Nigeria
Saudi Arabia
Tunisia

China
India (GST)
Indonesia
Kazakhstan
Pakistan (sales tax)
Philippines
Taiwan

Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Estonia
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Netherlands
Poland
Romania
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom

New Zealand (GST)

Bolivia
Guatemala
Panama
Peru
Venezuela

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