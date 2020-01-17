Look up the lodging tax rate for your vacation rental property

Enter your rental address below and we’ll calculate the correct short-term rental tax rate to charge your guests

The information provided by this page is intended for guidance purposes only. While we strive to ensure its accuracy, due to the complicated nature of tax laws we cannot make any guarantees. Consult with your local tax agency or tax professional for information applicable to your specific circumstances.

Sales and lodging tax rate

Rate icon

Combined tax rate

%

Location

We've received your request

Your lodging tax rate will take a bit longer to calculate. Hold tight and we’ll send your tax details via email as soon as they’re ready.

Location

There’s more to the lodging tax puzzle than just your tax rate:

  • Most hosts are required to register with either their state, county and/or city tax authorities before collecting any taxes.
  • Tax requirements may vary based on your property details.
  • Some locations require hosts to charge nightly fees in addition to tax.
  • Ensure you’re charging taxes on all mandatory fees (like cleaning charges.)
  • Be aware of which taxes your rental marketplace is paying for your property bookings on their platform
Avalara 5-star white graphic

What’s your lodging tax IQ?

You may generate 5-star reviews in your sleep, but how much do you really know about lodging tax? Take our quiz to find out!

Take the quiz
Avalara logo and tagline: Simplify Compliance. Automate Tax

There’s an easier way to manage lodging taxes

Let the experts at MyLodgeTax manage your taxes so you can get back to running your vacation rental.

Starting at $27 per month, MyLodgeTax will:

  • Determine your tax rate
  • Obtain & manage licenses & registrations for your property
  • Prepare, file & pay your taxes

 

Learn more

Mylodge Island - a tropical paradise surrounded by a crystal blue sea

On-demand webinar

Lodging Tax 101

Everything short-term rental hosts need to know about lodging taxes.

Watch now

Avalaras marketing resource illustration collection, showcasing a diverse array of visuals

Learn more about lodging tax requirements in your state

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah 

Vermont

 

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Take a vacation from lodging tax
Curious how we help with your specific tax challenges? Just ask.
877-589-0207
Automate your lodging taxes today.
Buy now
Get your unique lodging tax rate based on your property's address. 
Get your rate