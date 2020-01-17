Look up the lodging tax rate for your vacation rental property
Enter your rental address below and we’ll calculate the correct short-term rental tax rate to charge your guests
The information provided by this page is intended for guidance purposes only. While we strive to ensure its accuracy, due to the complicated nature of tax laws we cannot make any guarantees. Consult with your local tax agency or tax professional for information applicable to your specific circumstances.
Sales and lodging tax rate
Combined tax rate%
Location
We've received your request
Your lodging tax rate will take a bit longer to calculate. Hold tight and we’ll send your tax details via email as soon as they’re ready.
Location
There’s more to the lodging tax puzzle than just your tax rate:
- Most hosts are required to register with either their state, county and/or city tax authorities before collecting any taxes.
- Tax requirements may vary based on your property details.
- Some locations require hosts to charge nightly fees in addition to tax.
- Ensure you’re charging taxes on all mandatory fees (like cleaning charges.)
- Be aware of which taxes your rental marketplace is paying for your property bookings on their platform
What’s your lodging tax IQ?
You may generate 5-star reviews in your sleep, but how much do you really know about lodging tax? Take our quiz to find out!
There’s an easier way to manage lodging taxes
Let the experts at MyLodgeTax manage your taxes so you can get back to running your vacation rental.
Starting at $27 per month, MyLodgeTax will:
- Determine your tax rate
- Obtain & manage licenses & registrations for your property
- Prepare, file & pay your taxes
On-demand webinar
Lodging Tax 101
Everything short-term rental hosts need to know about lodging taxes.