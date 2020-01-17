Look up the lodging tax rate for your vacation rental property

Tax requirements for your short-term rental are based on the exact address of your property. Enter your rental address below and we’ll calculate the correct lodging tax rate to charge your guests

Disclaimer: Your information will remain confidential

What you need to know about lodging tax

  • Lodging tax is administered by your state and local tax authorities
  • Tax rates vary by state, county, city, and even neighborhood
  • Most vacation rentals in the US must be registered with both state and local authorities
  • Mandatory fees, like cleaning charges, are taxable
  • Some rental marketplaces collect some or all of the lodging tax

 

There’s an easier way to manage lodging taxes

Let the experts at MyLodgeTax manage your taxes so you can get back to running your vacation rental.

Starting at $20 per month, MyLodgeTax will:

  • Determine your tax rate
  • Obtain & manage licenses & registrations for your property
  • Prepare, file & pay your taxes

 

Learn more

On-demand webinar

Lodging Tax 101

Everything short-term rental hosts need to know about lodging taxes.

Watch now

Learn more about lodging tax requirements in your state

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah 

Vermont

 

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

*The information provided by this page is intended for guidance purposes only. While we strive to ensure its accuracy, due to the complicated nature of tax laws we cannot make any guarantees. When you become a MyLodgeTax customer we review your tax situation in detail and are able to guarantee the accuracy of the tax rates we provide.