1 April 2021 global VAT & GST changes
- Apr 1, 2021 | Richard Asquith
The following global VAT and GST changes will come into effect on 1 April 2021.
|Country
|1 April 2021 change
|Botswana
|VAT rate increase to 14%
|Canada
|British Columbia 7% GST on digital services
|EU
|OSS and IOSS portals start to accept registration
|Hungary
|Extension of B2C live invoice reporting mandated
|India
|Extension of e-invoices to B2C
|Oman
|Launches 5% VAT 16th Aprl
|Sweden
|Reverse charge on mobile phones, chips, games consoles
|UK
|MTD phase 2, digital journey and penalties
|UK
|Deadline for Brexit VAT refunds
|Uruguay
|Reduced VAT rate returns to 22%
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara