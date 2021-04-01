VATLive > Blog > Worldwide > 1 April 2021 global VAT & GST changes

1 April 2021 global VAT & GST changes

  • Apr 1, 2021 | Richard Asquith

The following global VAT and GST changes will come into effect on 1 April 2021. Sign-up to our regular VAT news update.

Country1 April 2021 change
  
BotswanaVAT rate increase to 14%
CanadaBritish Columbia 7% GST on digital services
EUOSS and IOSS  portals start to accept registration
HungaryExtension of B2C live invoice reporting mandated
IndiaExtension of e-invoices to B2C
OmanLaunches 5% VAT 16th Aprl
SwedenReverse charge on mobile phones, chips, games consoles
UKMTD phase 2, digital journey and penalties
UKDeadline for Brexit VAT refunds
UruguayReduced VAT rate returns to 22%
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
