Iceland ends Fiscal Representative obligation

Iceland is to drop the obligation for non-resident, foreign VAT payers to appoint a fiscal representative. From 1 July 2019, foreign businesses selling to Icelandic consumers may register to declare local VAT via a general registration or through a new simplified registration scheme without a representative.

The new simplified scheme may only be used for sales of e-services, printed books or newspapers and tourism services.

Fiscal representatives are special types of VAT agents, responsible for the VAT records, filings and VAT payments. They are jointly and severally liable for any unpaid VAT, and therefore typically demand bank guarantees or deposits from their clients.