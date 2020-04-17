Spain launches pre-completed VAT returns
- Apr 17, 2020 | Richard Asquith
Following on from the success of its SII live invoice reporting platform launch, Spain has begun issuing pre-filled Value Added Tax returns.
The returns, modelo 303, are prepopulated with invoice transactions already reported through the SII platform. The scope of transactions includes:
- Spanish resident VAT registered businesses only
- B2B transactions between private businesses.
- Domestic B2C transactions are also be included. From 1 September 2018, the requirement will also apply to sales of goods for personal use above €155 gross, to be carried out of the EU Customs territory.
- Invoices for a domestic supply of taxable goods or services are included.
- Intercompany transactions are encompassed.
- Precomplexed returns will still need to be reviewed, and missing transactions added. These will include exports and nil-rated EU intra-community supplies of goods or services are excluded.
