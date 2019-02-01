Austria cuts e-book VAT to 10% 2020
- Feb 1, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Austria has proposed that it will harmonise its VAT rates on electronic books and online journals with those of their paper equivalent. This means reclassifying them from the standard VAT rate of 20% to the reduced rate of 10% from 1 January 2020.
The move follows agreement by EU member states to change the EU VAT Directive and allow states to cut VAT rates on e-books and online journals.
Need help with your Austrian VAT compliance?
Researching Austrian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Austria VAT news
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses