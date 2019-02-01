VATLive > Blog > European News > Austria cuts e-book VAT to 10% 2020

Austria cuts e-book VAT to 10% 2020

  • Feb 1, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Austria has proposed that it will harmonise its VAT rates on electronic books and online journals with those of their paper equivalent. This means reclassifying them from the standard VAT rate of 20% to the reduced rate of 10% from 1 January 2020.

The move follows agreement by EU member states to change the EU VAT Directive and allow states to cut VAT rates on e-books and online journals.

