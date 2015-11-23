VATLive > Blog > VAT > Ghana VAT on foreign B2C digital service providers - Avalara

Ghana VAT on foreign B2C digital service providers

  • Nov 23, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Below is a review of the rules applying VAT on digital services provided to Ghanaian consumers by non-resident providers:

  • VAT applies to the supply of telecom, broadcast, data and electronic services to consumers
  • E-services includes: software; data and images; streaming or downloads of music, video and games; websites; automated distance learning; subscriptions to journals; and e-books
  • The Ghanaian VAT registration threshold will apply to non-resident providers
  • The reverse charge will apply to the provision of the above services when the recipient is a VAT registered resident company

Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara