Ghana VAT on foreign B2C digital service providers

Below is a review of the rules applying VAT on digital services provided to Ghanaian consumers by non-resident providers:

VAT applies to the supply of telecom, broadcast, data and electronic services to consumers

E-services includes: software; data and images; streaming or downloads of music, video and games; websites; automated distance learning; subscriptions to journals; and e-books

The Ghanaian VAT registration threshold will apply to non-resident providers

The reverse charge will apply to the provision of the above services when the recipient is a VAT registered resident company