Ghana VAT on foreign B2C digital service providers
- Nov 23, 2015 | Richard Asquith
Below is a review of the rules applying VAT on digital services provided to Ghanaian consumers by non-resident providers:
- VAT applies to the supply of telecom, broadcast, data and electronic services to consumers
- E-services includes: software; data and images; streaming or downloads of music, video and games; websites; automated distance learning; subscriptions to journals; and e-books
- The Ghanaian VAT registration threshold will apply to non-resident providers
- The reverse charge will apply to the provision of the above services when the recipient is a VAT registered resident company
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara