Greece VAT electronic cash registers June 2020

Greece has confirmed that it will require all retail cash transactions to be recorded by certified VAT electronic cash registers from 6 June 2020.

Certified VAT registers report each transaction to the tax authorities in real-time, with the aim to improve the completeness of tax reporting, and reduce non-reported cash transaction. Registers will generally feed transaction data to the Greek online tax portal, Taxis, on a live basis, but may operate on a daily-batch upload basis. Receipts will include a unique QR code. Greece recently launched a VAT invoice lottery, enabling customers to win prizes based on unique VAT receipt numbers submitted.

The tax authorities will look to analyse transaction reporting, including patterns of trade and whether receipts match VAT returns. Greece plans to launch live e-invoice reporting and electronic VAT ledgers this year.

Many other European countries have introduced electronic cash registers, including: Slovakia; Sweden; Hungary; Belgium; Austria; France; Italy; and Czech Republic.