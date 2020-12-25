VATLive > Blog > Norway > Norway confirms no UK Brexit Fiscal Representative

Norway confirms no UK Brexit Fiscal Representative

  • Dec 25, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Norwegian Ministry of Finance has confirmed that UK businesses with a direct VAT registration in Norway will not be obliged to appoint a Fiscal Representative.

UK companies may retain their direct VAT registration in Norway. Any Norwegian VAT agent of a UK business will not be made jointly severely liable for their client’s VAT filings and payments.

Brexit free trade deal with no goods tariffs or quotas was announced 24 December 2020. This means the fiscal representation will most likely not be required by EU countries of UK-resident companies.

Need help with your Norwegian VAT compliance?



Researching Norwegian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Norway VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/norway
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe