Norway confirms no UK Brexit Fiscal Representative

The Norwegian Ministry of Finance has confirmed that UK businesses with a direct VAT registration in Norway will not be obliged to appoint a Fiscal Representative.

UK companies may retain their direct VAT registration in Norway. Any Norwegian VAT agent of a UK business will not be made jointly severely liable for their client’s VAT filings and payments.

A Brexit free trade deal with no goods tariffs or quotas was announced 24 December 2020. This means the fiscal representation will most likely not be required by EU countries of UK-resident companies.