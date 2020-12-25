Norway confirms no UK Brexit Fiscal Representative
- Dec 25, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Norwegian Ministry of Finance has confirmed that UK businesses with a direct VAT registration in Norway will not be obliged to appoint a Fiscal Representative.
UK companies may retain their direct VAT registration in Norway. Any Norwegian VAT agent of a UK business will not be made jointly severely liable for their client’s VAT filings and payments.
A Brexit free trade deal with no goods tariffs or quotas was announced 24 December 2020. This means the fiscal representation will most likely not be required by EU countries of UK-resident companies.
Need help with your Norwegian VAT compliance?
Researching Norwegian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses