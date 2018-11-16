Poland cuts VAT on e-books to 5%
- Nov 16, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Poland has announced plans to cut the VAT rate on e-books from 1 April 2019 to 5% from 23%. This follows the EU Council ratification of the proposal to allow EU member states to cut rates on electronic publications to match their printed equivalents.
Poland is also reclassifying from the higher standard rate some basic foodstuffs, feminine hygiene products and baby products from April 2020.
