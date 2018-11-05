VATLive > Blog > VAT > Slovakia hotel VAT cut to 10%

Slovakia hotel VAT cut to 10%

  • Nov 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
Slovakia hotel VAT cut to 10%

The Slovakian VAT rate for hotels and similar accommodation services is to be reduced from the standard VAT rate of 20% to the reduced 10% rate. The measure will come into effect on 1 January 2019.

The Slovak parliament approved the measure last week. It is aimed at boosting the tourism sector, and mirrors the VAT subsidies that most EU countries give their travel and hospitality sectors.

Need help with your Slovakian VAT compliance?



Researching Slovakian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Slovakia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovakia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara