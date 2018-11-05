Slovakia hotel VAT cut to 10%
- Nov 5, 2018 | Richard Asquith
The Slovakian VAT rate for hotels and similar accommodation services is to be reduced from the standard VAT rate of 20% to the reduced 10% rate. The measure will come into effect on 1 January 2019.
The Slovak parliament approved the measure last week. It is aimed at boosting the tourism sector, and mirrors the VAT subsidies that most EU countries give their travel and hospitality sectors.
