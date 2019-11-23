VATLive > Blog > Slovenia > Slovenia cuts e-book VAT to 5.5%

Slovenia cuts e-book VAT to 5%

  • Nov 23, 2019 | Richard Asquith

The Slovenian National Assmebly has agreed to reduce the e-book VAT rate to 5% from 1 January 2020. This is a new rate being created in addition to the existing 9.5% reduced rate. The rate had already been reduced from the standard rate of 22% in September year to 9.5%.

The cut follows the 2018 agreement by the EU 28 member states to allow the harmonisation of eletronic publicattions with the reduced rates offered to their printed equiviliant. 

Many other EU e-book VAT rates have been cut since the agreement.

Need help with your Slovenian VAT compliance?



Researching Slovenian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Slovenia VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/slovenia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovenia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/slovenia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovenia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/slovenia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovenia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/slovenia,avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/slovenia,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe