Slovenia cuts e-book VAT to 5%
- Nov 23, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Slovenian National Assmebly has agreed to reduce the e-book VAT rate to 5% from 1 January 2020. This is a new rate being created in addition to the existing 9.5% reduced rate. The rate had already been reduced from the standard rate of 22% in September year to 9.5%.
The cut follows the 2018 agreement by the EU 28 member states to allow the harmonisation of eletronic publicattions with the reduced rates offered to their printed equiviliant.
Many other EU e-book VAT rates have been cut since the agreement.
Need help with your Slovenian VAT compliance?
Researching Slovenian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses