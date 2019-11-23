The Slovenian National Assmebly has agreed to reduce the e-book VAT rate to 5% from 1 January 2020. This is a new rate being created in addition to the existing 9.5% reduced rate. The rate had already been reduced from the standard rate of 22% in September year to 9.5%.

The cut follows the 2018 agreement by the EU 28 member states to allow the harmonisation of eletronic publicattions with the reduced rates offered to their printed equiviliant.

Many other EU e-book VAT rates have been cut since the agreement.