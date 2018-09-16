US Wayfair e-commerce ruling hits non-US retailers
Sep 16, 2018
On 21 June 2018, the US Supreme Court introduced a new ‘economic nexus’ test to determine if out-of-state online retailers are responsible for charging Sales Tax – South Dakota vs Wayfair, Inc (2018). The result will drag many non-US online retailers into the Sales Tax net for the first time.
Wayfair changes the basis of tax to the location of the consumer, reflecting the rules of most countries' VAT and GST rules, including the EU.
The ruling effectively overturned the previous test, Quill (1992), which limited the obligation to charge state or local Sales Tax to retailers with a physical presence in the states – which could be interpreted by states as employees or even just visiting sales people.
Non-US retailer face multi-state taxing obligations
Quill meant that non-resident retailers selling to US consumers were largely exempt from having to charge state or local Sales Tax to their customers. This will cover not just South Dakota, which is expected implement the ruling in November, but other states - see table below - with similar laws which are now being modified to reflect the ruling requirements of the Wayfair case.
In addition to state Sales Tax, non-US Sellers will also have to consider the thousands of local Sales Tax jurisdictions. Companies will need to ensure they have adequate tracking of the exact location of their US customers, and what additional Sales Tax rates calculations, collections and filings will be required.
The Wayfair ruling included upholding a Sales Tax registration threshold of $100,000 or if the seller has more than 200 individual transactions in the state.
South Dakota was the first to get permission from the court, but several other states with economic nexus rules will follow its lead (see table below). Each state has a different start date and sales/transaction requirements that trigger nexus. Expect to see more states jump on board.
Economic nexus thresholds by State
As of 14 September 2018
|States with economic
nexus
|Effective date
|Thresholds triggering a collection obligation
($ and/or transaction volume)
|Alabama
|Will be applied prospectively for sales made on or after 10.1.2018; statutory effective date was
|More than $250,000
and
additional activities
|Colorado
|12.1.2018
|$100,000 or more
or
200 separate transactions
|Connecticut
|12.1.2018
|At least $250,000
and
200 or more retail sales
and
systematic solicitation of sales in the state via the internet or other means
|Georgia
|1.1.2019
|More than $250,000
or
200 or more retail sales
|Hawaii
|7.1.2018
|At least $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Illinois
|10.1.2018
|At least $100,000
or
200 or more separate sales
|Indiana
|10.1.2018
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Iowa
|1.1.2019
|At least $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Kentucky
|Will be applied prospectively starting 10.1.2018. Statutory start date was 7.1.2018
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Louisiana
|1.1.2019
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Maine
|7.1.2018
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Maryland
|10.1.2018
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Michigan
|9.30.2018
|At least $100,000
or
200 or more separate sales
|Minnesota
|10.1.2018
|10 or more retail sales totaling more than $100,000
or
100 or more retail sales
|Mississippi
|9.1.2018
|More than $250,000
and
systematic exploitation of the market in the state
|Nebraska
|1.1.2019
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|New Jersey
|10.1.2018
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|North Carolina
|11.1.2018
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|North Dakota
|10.1.2018
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|South Dakota
|11.1.2018
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Tennessee
|7.1.2017 (under an injunction until further notice)
|More than $500,000
and
systematic solicitation of sales in the state
|Utah
|1.1.2019
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Vermont
|7.1.2018
|At least $100,000
or
200 or more individual sales transactions
and
systematic solicitation of sales in the state
|Washington
|
7.1.2017 (for B&O tax only)
10.1.2018 (for remote transactions)
|More than $267,000 of yearly gross receipts sourced or attributed to WA in 2017, $285,000 in 2018
or
at least 25% of total yearly gross receipts sourced or attributed to WAMore than $100,000
or 200 or more separate transactions
|Wisconsin
|10.1.2018
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Wyoming
|7.1.2017 (under an injunction until further notice)
|More than $100,000
or
200 or more separate transactions
|Sales of products*, admissions, or services delivered into the state
