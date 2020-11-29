UPDATE: the temporary VAT reduction is being extended until 31 December 2021.

Austria is to reduce the Value Added Tax rate to 5% on sectors hard-hit by the COVID crisis:

Café, restaurant and similar hospitality services currently at 10%

Entrance to cultural, cinema, sporting and other live venues, currently at 13%

Publishing, currently 10%

The measure is likely to start 1 July 2020, only to be in place until the end of 2020.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT tracker of measures being introduced to reduce the tax burden