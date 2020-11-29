Austria extends 5% VAT on restaurants until Dec 2021
- Nov 29, 2020 | Richard Asquith
UPDATE: the temporary VAT reduction is being extended until 31 December 2021.
Austria is to reduce the Value Added Tax rate to 5% on sectors hard-hit by the COVID crisis:
- Café, restaurant and similar hospitality services currently at 10%
- Entrance to cultural, cinema, sporting and other live venues, currently at 13%
- Publishing, currently 10%
The measure is likely to start 1 July 2020, only to be in place until the end of 2020.
