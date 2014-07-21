EU to review VAT on Bitcoins

The European Union is to step in to clarify the Value Added Tax treatment on the trading of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Sweden has prompted the investigation, fearing its own initial tax pronouncement is being undermined by the UK’s revised position issued in March this year.

Sweden has asked the European Court of Justice to give its opinion on whether exchanging Bitcoin for traditional sovereign currencies is liable to VAT. At the heart of this question is whether Bitcoin is a currency (which is exempt from VAT) or a form of barter (subject to VAT).

Countries such as Germany and Estonia have already ruled that Bitcoin exchanges are VAT free. They consider the new digital currencies as ‘private money’ used as a payment for goods or services. However, the other countries that have pronounced, including Poland and Estonia, have ruled that any trading is subject to full VAT.

The differences in these approaches are dramatic for the industry since they potentially add over 21% (the average EU VAT rate) onto the cost of the currency.