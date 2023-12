Many of the 27 members of the European Union are extending the VAT reclaim deadline for non-EU countries. The current deadline is 30 June 2020; this is now moving to 30 September 2020. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Countries which has already made the announcement include: Belgium; Greece; Denmark; Estonia; Greece; Hungary; Italy; Latvia; Poland; Portugal; Romania; and Spain.