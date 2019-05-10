Greece cuts restaurant and hotel VAT
- May 10, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Greek government has proposed cutting VAT on a number of services:
- Food and drink services from the standard 23% rate to the reduced 13%.
- Hotel and accommodation services from 13%
- Domestic gas and electricity VAT will be reduced from 13% to 6%
The measures will have to be approved by parliament, and would become effective on 1 May 2019.
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara