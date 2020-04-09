VATLive > Blog > Iran > Iran VAT return delays for COVID-19

Iran VAT return delays for COVID-19

  • Apr 9, 2020 | Richard Asquith

Iran has postponed the filing deadline for Value Added Tax returns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Tax Administration has stated that the new deadline for 2019 quarter 4 returns is 19 April 2020. These is also provision on application for filings delays to 20 May by enterprises particularly damaged by the economic situation. In particular, businesses in the tourism, retails, and sports sectors will be considered.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe