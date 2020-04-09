Iran VAT return delays for COVID-19

Iran has postponed the filing deadline for Value Added Tax returns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Tax Administration has stated that the new deadline for 2019 quarter 4 returns is 19 April 2020. These is also provision on application for filings delays to 20 May by enterprises particularly damaged by the economic situation. In particular, businesses in the tourism, retails, and sports sectors will be considered.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.