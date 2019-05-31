Italy raises simplified invoice threshold
- May 31, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Italy has increased the threshold for the issuance of simplified VAT invoices from €100 to €400 per transaction. Simplified invoices may still only be used for domestic transactions.
Italian simplified invoices must include:
- Unique VAT number
- Date of the invoice
- Vendor’s VAT number
- Customer’s VAT number (B2B)
- Name and addresses of vendor and customer
- Description of goods / services
- Price, including sufficient information to verify the VAT calculation
Need a fiscal representative in Italy?
Non-EU businesses selling in Italy will need to appoint a fiscal representative alongside completing VAT registration and returns.
Fiscal representatives are responsible for the accurate VAT submissions of their non-EU clients.
Avalara offers a Fiscal Representative Service as part of its international VAT and GST Registration and Returns Service.
Need help with your Italian VAT compliance?
Researching Italian VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade.
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
UK VAT Guide - Avalara
North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses