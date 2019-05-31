VATLive > Blog > European News > Italy raises simplified invoice threshold

Italy raises simplified invoice threshold

  • May 31, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Italy has increased the threshold for the issuance of simplified VAT invoices from €100 to €400 per transaction.  Simplified invoices may still only be used for domestic transactions.

Italian simplified invoices must include:

  • Unique VAT number
  • Date of the invoice
  • Vendor’s VAT number
  • Customer’s VAT number (B2B)
  • Name and addresses of vendor and customer
  • Description of goods / services
  • Price, including sufficient information to verify the VAT calculation

