New Zealand GST COVID-19 measures

1 May - the New Zealand tax office now has the power to change GST reporting periods, filing deadlines, payment deadlines or audits. This may be done on request. The new policy will be in effect until 30 September 2020.

April 15 - New Zealand has put forward tax easement measures to help businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. Whilst there are no plans to extend payment deadlines on Goods and Services Tax, penalties and fines for late filings are suspended.

Companies may appeal payment fines, but will need to show direct impact of the virus on the company’s situation.

