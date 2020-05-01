VATLive > Blog > New Zealand > New Zealand GST COVID-19 measures

New Zealand GST COVID-19 measures

  • May 1, 2020 | Richard Asquith

1 May - the New Zealand tax office now has the power to change GST reporting periods, filing deadlines, payment deadlines or audits. This may be done on request. The new policy will be in effect until 30 September 2020.

April 15 - New Zealand has put forward tax easement measures to help businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak. Whilst there are no plans to extend payment deadlines on Goods and Services Tax, penalties and fines for late filings are suspended.

Companies may appeal payment fines, but will need to show direct impact of the virus on the company’s situation.

Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
