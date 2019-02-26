Sweden cuts e-book VAT to 6% Jul 2019

Sweden has joined the growing group of EU countries which is cutting its VAT rates on electronic books.

The e-books, online publications and newspapers will be recategorized from the 25% standard VAT rate to the reduced rate of 6%. This will be implemented 1 July 2019.

The move comes following last year’s agreement by EU member states to allow countries to cut their e-book VAT rates to match the reduced or nil rates of their paper equivalents.