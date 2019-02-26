VATLive > Blog > European News > Sweden cuts e-book VAT to 6% Jul 2019

Sweden cuts e-book VAT to 6% Jul 2019

  • Feb 26, 2019 | Richard Asquith

Sweden has joined the growing group of EU countries which is cutting its VAT rates on electronic books.

The e-books, online publications and newspapers will be recategorized from the 25% standard VAT rate to the reduced rate of 6%. This will be implemented 1 July 2019.

The move comes following last year’s agreement by EU member states to allow countries to cut their e-book VAT rates to match the reduced or nil rates of their paper equivalents. 

Need help with your Swedish VAT compliance?



Researching Swedish VAT legislation is the first step to understanding your VAT compliance needs. Avalara has a range of solutions that can help your business depending on where and how you trade. 

Find out more

Sweden VAT news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/location/world/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/primary-blog-tags/vatlive/location/europe/sweden,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe