Thailand delays VAT due coronavirus

29 Jan - VAT filings deadlines online have been moved to the last day of the month for filings due between February and June

15 May - VAT returns have been delayed as follows:

March and April returns due 1 June

June returns due 31 July

July returns due 31 August

August returns due 30 September

9 April - The Thai Ministry of Finance has published extended deadlines for the filing and payment of Value Added Tax.

March and April 2020 VAT returns are now delayed until 23 May 2020. This includes the remittance of any VAT due. Filers of reverse charge VAT returns have their March and April submissions postponed until 15 May.

Other taxes, including withholding and stamp duties, for the same period, are also delayed until 15 May.

Thailand has already exempted many medical supplies from VAT.

