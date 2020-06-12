VATLive > Blog > Czech Republic > Czech Republic cuts reduced VAT hotels and events

Czech Republic cuts VAT on hotels and events

  • Jun 12, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Czech Republic is considering a reduction in the Value Added Tax rate on hotel accommodation, ticket entrance to cultural, theatre and sports events from the reduced rate of 15% to 10%.

The cut would help such venues as lockdown eases to encourage consumers to spend and/or give organisers a profit boost.

The legislation is now cleared the lower house of Deputies. It next moves to the Senate.

Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Explore more content like this in our Building for COVID-19 recovery hub

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe