The Czech Republic is considering a reduction in the Value Added Tax rate on hotel accommodation, ticket entrance to cultural, theatre and sports events from the reduced rate of 15% to 10%.

The cut would help such venues as lockdown eases to encourage consumers to spend and/or give organisers a profit boost.

The legislation is now cleared the lower house of Deputies. It next moves to the Senate.

