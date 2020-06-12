Czech Republic cuts VAT on hotels and events
- Jun 12, 2020 | Richard Asquith
The Czech Republic is considering a reduction in the Value Added Tax rate on hotel accommodation, ticket entrance to cultural, theatre and sports events from the reduced rate of 15% to 10%.
The cut would help such venues as lockdown eases to encourage consumers to spend and/or give organisers a profit boost.
The legislation is now cleared the lower house of Deputies. It next moves to the Senate.
Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.
