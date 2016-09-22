VATLive > Blog > GST > India GST registration threshold Rs.20 lakh - Avalara

India GST registration threshold Rs.20 lakh

  • Sep 22, 2016 | Richard Asquith
The new Indian GST implementation Council has set the annual registration threshold at Rs. 20 lakh. Some more remote states will be permitted to set their Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration thresholds at Rs. 10 lakh.

Any business providing taxable supplies below these annual thresholds would not be required to register for GST.

GST is set to replace a host of consumption taxes in Indian in 2017 or 2018.

Further issues to be determined by the Council include: list of exempt or nil rated supplies; and the standard GST rate.

