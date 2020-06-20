UK COVID-19 VAT rate cut speculation

The UK is considering a COVID-19 cut to its standard Value Added Tax rate, currently 20%, according to various media reports. Any announcement could come in July, to coincide with lockdown easements, with the aim to reduce prices and kick-start consumer spending.

Germany has announced a temporary VAT rate cut from 19% to 16% from 1 July until the end of 2020.



UK VAT revenues in April 2020 were down 42% - receipts were £35billion compared to £61billion in April 2019. This reflected the closure of most retail businesses and the furloughing of 4 million workers at the time. The number for June is estimated at 9.1million workers.

The evidence for the economic effectiveness of crisis VAT cuts is mixed. There is conflicting evidence of the measure achieving its goal of reduced prices for consumers.