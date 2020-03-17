Australia GST relief for coronavirus Covid-19

The Australian Tax Office is joined tax authorities around the world in offering payment delays on Goods and Services Tax and other taxes to assist taxpayers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Businesses with regular GST credits / refunds, may opt to switch from quarterly to monthly filings for speedy refunds.

Any businesses experiencing cashflow difficulties may liaise with the ATO for deferred payment schedules, and relief from late GST payments, penalties and interest liabilities.