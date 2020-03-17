VATLive > Blog > Australia > Australia GST relief for coronavirus Covid-19

Australia GST relief for coronavirus Covid-19

  • Mar 17, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Australian Tax Office is joined tax authorities around the world in offering payment delays on Goods and Services Tax and other taxes to assist taxpayers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Businesses with regular GST credits / refunds, may opt to switch from quarterly to monthly filings for speedy refunds.

Any businesses experiencing cashflow difficulties may liaise with the ATO for deferred payment schedules, and relief from late GST payments, penalties and interest liabilities.

Latest Coronavirus news

Total results : 4
avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jan-11-2023

Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Nov-8-2022

UK VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
Jul-4-2022

North America Country VAT Guide - Avalara

avalara:content-tags/topic/covid-19,avalara:content-tags/asset-type/blog-post,avalara:content-tags/tax-type/vat
May-31-2022

US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses

VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara
VATlive newsletter
Subscribe