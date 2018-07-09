Australia marketplaces split on e-commerce GST
- Jul 9, 2018 | Richard Asquith
From 1 July 2018, Australia withdrew the AU$1,000 GST-free import threshold on goods imported by consumers. This effectively ended the tax subsidy foreign online merchants had when selling to Australian consumers compared to domestic sellers obliged to levy the 10% consumption tax. Non-resident sellers are now liable to GST register, and charge tax on any B2C sales from abroad, if they pass the local selling threshold of AU$75,000 per annum.
The major two foreign marketplaces, eBay and Amazon, have tackled this new requirement in two different ways to help ensure all sales on their platforms are compliant with the new rules.
eBay opts for GST split payments
In response, eBay is to collect GST on sales made by foreign merchants on its platform. This will be done by eBay automatically adding 10% tax at the ‘checkout’. eBay will then remit this directly to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO). This means merchants will not have to separately GST register in Australia.
Amazon launches amazon.au.com with geo-blocking
By contrast, Amazon has launched an Australian marketplace, amazon.au.com, in December 2017. This includes an in-country fulfillment centre. This means foreign e-tailers can first import the goods for local storage, and then make domestic sales at the regular 10% GST. Amazon has geo-blocked Australian surfers from its foreign marketplaces.
Australia GST news
Total results : 4
Union vs non-Union OSS: what’s the difference?
US 2021 sales tax updates for foreign businesses
Germany excludes UK tourist operators from VAT TOMS