Australia marketplaces split on e-commerce GST

From 1 July 2018, Australia withdrew the AU$1,000 GST-free import threshold on goods imported by consumers. This effectively ended the tax subsidy foreign online merchants had when selling to Australian consumers compared to domestic sellers obliged to levy the 10% consumption tax. Non-resident sellers are now liable to GST register, and charge tax on any B2C sales from abroad, if they pass the local selling threshold of AU$75,000 per annum.

The major two foreign marketplaces, eBay and Amazon, have tackled this new requirement in two different ways to help ensure all sales on their platforms are compliant with the new rules.