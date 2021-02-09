Denmark delays VAT loan repayments for coronavirus

9 Feb, small businesses may loan interest-free VAT payments made during 2021 up until 1 March 2022.

30 Nov, the deadline for the repayment of VAT loans, repayments of VAT paid in the first quarter of 2020, has been pushed back from April to Dec 2021.

3 June - large taxpayers may delay VAT payments for July returns from 25 August to 9 September. They may postpone the August return payment from 25 September to 2 October 2020. Quarteraly returns (small tax payers) can pay Q3 return payments on 1 March 2021.

21 April - Small tax payers may request refund of VAT paid on 2 March 2020 deadline for 2019 VAT periods may now apply for an interest-free loan of the VAT paid. Any refund is then repayabble by 1 April 2021. Tax payers enittiled to the scheme are:

Turnover below DKK 5m

Turnover between DKK 5m and DKK 50m

17 April - quarterly VAT payers may opt to consolidate their Q1 and Q2 returns, and file and remit any VAT by 1 September 2020. Taxpayers with a credit in Q1 need not take advantage of this easement. Bi-annual VAT filers may postpone the H1 filing and payment until 1 March 2021.

20 March - Small taxpayers in Denmark will be able to consolidate their first and second quarter Value Added Tax returns to help alleviate the admin and cash flow payments during the COVID-19 crisis.

Denmark will also temporarily postpone by one month payment deadlines of VAT for companies above DKK50 million turnover. This will be applied as follows: