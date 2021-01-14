Israel delays VAT filing and payments on COVID-19

14 Jan, the deadline for filing returns and making VAT payments for November and December 2020 have been delayed until 25 January 2021.

2 Oct, the right to deduct input VAT has been extended to 31 December 2020 for taxable transactions undertaken between 31 March and 31 May 2020.

19 May, March and April VAT returns and payments have been delayed from 18 May until 25 May.

24 April - a second, delayed filing and payment date has been announced for Israel. The new payment deadline for the Jan/Feb return is 18 May 2020.

23 March - The Israeli Finance Minister, Moshe Kahlon and Tax Authority Director, Eran Yaakov, have announced a 10-day deferment on Value Added Tax filings and payments. The February return due on 16 March is now due by 26 March. For bi-monthly VAT filers, the February return is now due on 27 April 2020. The VAT credit process for taxpayers and agents will be accelerated.

The tax authorities will also be amenable to any request for further delays or assistance from businesses experiencing difficulties.