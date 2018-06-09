Liberia to introduce VAT 2019

Liberia is planning to introduce Value Added Tax regime sometime in 2019 according to its 2018/2019 budget.

VAT would replace the existing Goods and Services Tax, which is 10% and 7% for goods and services, respectively. Every registered manufacturer and service provider shall file VAT returns for each tax period (calendar month) within 21 days after the end of the period, whether or not any goods or service tax is due for such period.