Romania announces VAT relief for coronavirus

27 Oct - Romania is consulting on a plan to allow taxpayers to apply for 12-month payment plans on due VAT and other taxes.

28 June - VAT payments due through to 25 October 2020 are postponed without and charges or late interest. VAT credits will be repaid automatically for the same period without prior audits for taxpayers with a good compliance record.

16 Jun - an opposition Social Democratic Party proposal has been put forward to reduce the VAT rate on hotels, accomodation and restaurants from 5% to 0% during the Coronavirus crisis.

17 March The Romanian Ministry of Finance has announced Value Added Tax and other tax easements during the Covid-19 outbreak. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

All VAT and tax audits have been halted. There will be extended VAT credit payments for businesses with excess input VAT to refund from 1 April. The 25 March deadline for the February 2020 VAT return has been delayed until 25 April. Ongoing debt collections for VAT will be paused.

There is a wider support package being made available by the Romanian government, including aid for the railway and airline sectors, and social security payments deferments on employees in sensitive sectors.