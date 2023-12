Russia VAT and coronavirus

28 April update, Russia has offered delays on VAT filings. Q1 2020 returns, due 25 April are now due 15 May.

13 April - Russia has implemented a range of tax easements to assist businesses during the COVID-19 epidemic.

However, these do not include changes to Value Added Tax returns or payments. Taxpayers must therefore continue to file and pay VAT obligations on time.

There are reliefs on insurance premiums and corporate income taxes. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.