South Korea VAT coronavirus reliefs

17 April update - small taxpayer (revenue up to KRW 48million) are exempted from charging or remiting VAT until 31 December 2020 on goods and services.

1 April - South Korea has introduced a number of Value Added Tax easements to help businesses during the economic slowdown. The easements include:

Small businesses below KRW 80million annual turnover will enjoy reduced VAT payments for the rest of 2020.

The threshold for micro businesses to enjoy reduced VAT is being increased from KRW 30million to KRW 48million until the end of this year.

Tax filings and payment delays of up to nine months may be provided on application.

A 70% discount on VAT on car purchases from March to the end of June.

There are also a range of direct tax reliefs, targeting areas most affected. Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT tracker of measures being introduced to reduce the tax burden.