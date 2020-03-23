VATLive > Blog > Switzerland > Switzerland VAT relief for coronavirus

Switzerland VAT relief for coronavirus

  • Mar 23, 2020 | Richard Asquith

The Swiss tax authorities are to grant late penalty interest relief for VAT and customs duty payments until the end of December 2020 in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Follow Avalara’s live  global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT measures tracker.

Taxpayers must apply for the deferral to their VAT payments. There will be 0% interest charge. This applies to both resident and non-resident tax payers. The latter must apply via their fiscal represenative.

VAT returns must be filed as normal to report the unpaid Value Added Tax.

