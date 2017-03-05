VATLive > Blog > VAT > UAE 5% VAT Jan 2018 - Avalara

UAE 5% VAT Jan 2018

  • Mar 5, 2017 | Richard Asquith
The United Arab Emirates confirms that it will introduce VAT from the 1 January 2018 despite legislation still not being published.

The threshold for registrations will be $100,000 sales per annum.  The standard VAT rate of 5% will apply to most goods and services, including financial services.  There will be exemption for: healthcare; water; transport; education; and some technologies and renewable energies.

The UAE, along with the other five Gulf Co-Operation Council states, is introducing VAT to diversify its revenues from unreliable oil duties.  The UAE is expected to earn over $3bn per annum from the implementation of VAT.

