UK 2% online sales tax proposal
- Feb 8, 2021 | Richard Asquith
The UK is reported as considering a 2% online sales tax on ecommerce sellers and marketplaces to help support struggling high-street retailers. This could mean a turnover tax on online sales to UK consumers, and be on top of the 2% Digital Services Tax launched April 2020. Such as tax has many challenges, and would likely be passed on to consumers.
