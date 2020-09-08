Argentina delays digital VAT books

The deadlines for taxpayers to start uploading their digital VAT books with the government for the first time has been shifted back. Digital books is the governments webservice where tax payers upload each month sales and purchase VAT invoice.

The revised timetable for adopting digital VAT uploads is now as follows:

Jan 2021 - VAT exempt businesses

Nov 2020 - turnover above ARS 10m

Oct 2020 - turnover between ARS 5m and ARS 10m

Sep 2020 - turnover between ARS 2m and ARS 5m

Jul 2020 - turnover ARS 0.5m and ARS 2m

June 2020 - turnover below ARS 0.5

The delay recognises the considerable disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.