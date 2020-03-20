Cyprus has abandoned an intial coronavirus crisis plan to cut in its standard VAT rate from 19% to 17% until May 2020. It will instead resort to tax payment delays.

In addition, there will be a two-month VAT payments holiday for businesses with a turnover below €1million per annum. After this time, a repayment schedule may be agreed for phased payments until November 2020. The fiscal boost is aimed at providing cashflow relief to businesses during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

