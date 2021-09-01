Egypt targets food delivery services with VAT

The Egyptian Tax Authority is to impose Value Added Tax on domestic food delivery services.

The standard 14% VAT rate will apply to both specialist food delivery drivers and services, as well as restaurants Egypt has a VAT registration threshold of E£ 500,000 per annum. Below this amount, the service provider will continue to be VAT exempt.

In addition to the standard rate, Egypt has a reduced rate of 5% on some equipment types for businesses and non-VAT registered individuals. It also has specific reduced rates on a range of basic products – known as table taxes. This includes some key foodstuffs at 5% and drinks at 8%.

Non-residents may not VAT register directly in Egypt. They must appoint an intermediary or agent to fulfil their obligations.