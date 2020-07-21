Greek e-invoice incentives
- Jul 21, 2020 | Richard Asquith
To encourage businesses to adopt the new Greek e-invoice regime, a range of incentives are being offered to businesses
- VAT credit refunds will be made within 45 days of application instead of the regular 90 days
- Any capital equipment investment may be fully written off in the year of acquisition
- Similarly, the costs of producing and submitting electronic invoices may be immediately written off
- The length of the statute period to issue a VAT assessment is being reduced from five years to two years
VP Global Indirect Tax
Richard Asquith
VP Global Indirect Tax Richard Asquith
Richard Asquith is the former VP Global Indirect Tax at Avalara