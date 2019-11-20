Macedonia raises VAT registration threshold

Macedonia is to increase its annual VAT registration threshold from MDEN 1million to MDEN 2million from 1 January 2020. Voluntary VAT registration for businesses below this threshold remains in place.

Resident businesses above this limit will have to register, charge 18% VAT, and file returns. Non-residents may not VAT register - although they may recover any locally incurred VAT through a reclaim if their home country has an agreement with Macedonia.