Macedonia raises VAT registration threshold
- Nov 20, 2019 | Richard Asquith
Macedonia is to increase its annual VAT registration threshold from MDEN 1million to MDEN 2million from 1 January 2020. Voluntary VAT registration for businesses below this threshold remains in place.
Resident businesses above this limit will have to register, charge 18% VAT, and file returns. Non-residents may not VAT register - although they may recover any locally incurred VAT through a reclaim if their home country has an agreement with Macedonia.
