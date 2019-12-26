Canary Islands VAT rise to 7%
- Dec 26, 2019 | Richard Asquith
The Canary Island in its 2020 budget is to reverse the 2019 Canary Islands VAT (‘IGIC’) rise. It is now planning to increase IGIC from 6.5% to 7% on 1 January 2020.
In addition, the luxury goods VAT rate would rise from 13.5% to 15%. Also, the 3% rate would be re-imposed on non-domestic electricity supplies.
